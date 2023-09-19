Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 20

Episodes
S5 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pluck-O-Matic / Pups Save A Mascot
Rocky must shut down the farm's out-of-control corn harvester machine. The Adventure Bay cheer team, led by Mayor Goodway and Francois, is joined by the newcomer, Danny, but he is taken away by eagles
S5 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Frozen Camp Out / Pups Save The Fizzy Pickles
Cap'n Turbot brings the Porters to Sunny Slope Island for a camp-out, but the next day, snow falls on to the island. An over-pressurized pickle jar pops and knocks Cap'n Turbot's.
S5 Ep. 22 - Pups Rescue Thanksgiving / Pups Save A Windy Bay
An inflatable turkey for Adventure Bay's Thanksgiving feast flies away. Zuma competes in Adventure Bay's windsurfing race with Mayor Goodway, Katie, Daring Danny X, and Mayor Humdinger.
S5 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Cuckoo Clock / Pups Save MS. Marjorie's House
Cap'n Turbot and Francois inadvertently send snowballs heading towards a precious cuckoo clock. The pups investigate after mysterious holes appear across Ms. Marjorie's yard.
S5 Ep. 20 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Swamp Monster / Ultimate Rescue: Pups And The Hidden Golden Bones
Cap'n Turbot and Francois lead Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius on a swamp tour, until they spot a catfish in trouble. The pups investigate loud noises coming from underneath Adventure Bay.
S5 Ep. 19 - Pups And The Werepuppy / Pups Save A Sleepwalking Mayor
When Rocky goes missing, Cap'n Turbot and Francois spot a werepuppy's shadow while stargazing. The team takes the PAW Patroller to a ranch to help Mayor Goodway learn to ride a horse.
S5 Ep. 18 - Mission Paw: Pups Save A Royal Concert / Mission Paw: Pups Save The Princess' Pals
Sweetie tries to take over the Princess of Barkingburg's rock-and-roll concert in Barkingburg. Sweetie causes confusion after she let a group of animals free in Barkingburg Castle.