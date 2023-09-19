Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 20
G | Kids

G | Kids

Cap'n Turbot and Francois lead Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius on a swamp tour, until they spot a catfish in trouble. The pups investigate loud noises coming from underneath Adventure Bay.

Episodes
Episodes

22 mins

S5 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pluck-O-Matic / Pups Save A Mascot

Rocky must shut down the farm's out-of-control corn harvester machine. The Adventure Bay cheer team, led by Mayor Goodway and Francois, is joined by the newcomer, Danny, but he is taken away by eagles

22 mins

S5 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Frozen Camp Out / Pups Save The Fizzy Pickles

Cap'n Turbot brings the Porters to Sunny Slope Island for a camp-out, but the next day, snow falls on to the island. An over-pressurized pickle jar pops and knocks Cap'n Turbot's.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 22 - Pups Rescue Thanksgiving / Pups Save A Windy Bay

An inflatable turkey for Adventure Bay's Thanksgiving feast flies away. Zuma competes in Adventure Bay's windsurfing race with Mayor Goodway, Katie, Daring Danny X, and Mayor Humdinger.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 21 - Pups Save A Cuckoo Clock / Pups Save MS. Marjorie's House

Cap'n Turbot and Francois inadvertently send snowballs heading towards a precious cuckoo clock. The pups investigate after mysterious holes appear across Ms. Marjorie's yard.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 20 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Swamp Monster / Ultimate Rescue: Pups And The Hidden Golden Bones

Cap'n Turbot and Francois lead Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius on a swamp tour, until they spot a catfish in trouble. The pups investigate loud noises coming from underneath Adventure Bay.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 19 - Pups And The Werepuppy / Pups Save A Sleepwalking Mayor

When Rocky goes missing, Cap'n Turbot and Francois spot a werepuppy's shadow while stargazing. The team takes the PAW Patroller to a ranch to help Mayor Goodway learn to ride a horse.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 18 - Mission Paw: Pups Save A Royal Concert / Mission Paw: Pups Save The Princess' Pals

Sweetie tries to take over the Princess of Barkingburg's rock-and-roll concert in Barkingburg. Sweetie causes confusion after she let a group of animals free in Barkingburg Castle.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 17 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Movie Monster

Marshall works as the "safety pup" for Adventure Bay's new film, starring Francois as a superhero who fights a robot monster.

Season 5