Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 2

Episodes
Advertisement
S5 Ep. 3 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Sunken Sloop / Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Wiggly Whale
Pirate Sid Swashbuckle and his puppy named Arrby try to steal treasure from a submerged ship in the bay. Cap'n Turbot and Francois are chased by an unhappy whale with driftwood stuck in its teeth.
S5 Ep. 2 - Pups Save Big Paw / Pups Save The Hum-Mover
Tracker and Skye investigate the disappearance of a golden relic. Rocky builds a transportation system for Mayor Goodway's arch rival, Mayor Humdinger.