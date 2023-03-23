Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 2
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Tracker and Skye investigate the disappearance of a golden relic. Rocky builds a transportation system for Mayor Goodway&amp;apos;s arch rival, Mayor Humdinger.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 3 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Sunken Sloop / Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Wiggly Whale

Pirate Sid Swashbuckle and his puppy named Arrby try to steal treasure from a submerged ship in the bay. Cap&amp;apos;n Turbot and Francois are chased by an unhappy whale with driftwood stuck in its teeth.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 2 - Pups Save Big Paw / Pups Save The Hum-Mover

22 mins

S5 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Kitty Rescue Crew / Pups Save An Ostrich

The Kitten Catastrophe Crew tries to upstage the PAW Patrol by creating their own rescue missions. Cap&amp;apos;n Turbot brings an ostrich named Oscar to Adventure Bay, and is soon adopted by the Wingnuts.

Season 5