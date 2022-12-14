Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 2
G | Kids

Tracker and Skye investigate the disappearance of a golden relic. Rocky builds a transportation system for Mayor Goodway's arch rival, Mayor Humdinger.

S5 Ep. 3 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Sunken Sloop / Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Wiggly Whale

Pirate Sid Swashbuckle and his puppy named Arrby try to steal treasure from a submerged ship in the bay. Cap'n Turbot and Francois are chased by an unhappy whale with driftwood stuck in its teeth.

S5 Ep. 2 - Pups Save Big Paw / Pups Save The Hum-Mover

S5 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Kitty Rescue Crew / Pups Save An Ostrich

The Kitten Catastrophe Crew tries to upstage the PAW Patrol by creating their own rescue missions. Cap'n Turbot brings an ostrich named Oscar to Adventure Bay, and is soon adopted by the Wingnuts.

S5 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Ace's Birthday Surprise / Pups Save A Tower Of Pizza

Rocky and the pups fix an old car to make it new as a birthday gift for Skye's idol, Ace Sorensen, but Mayor Humdinger plan's to steal it. The PAW Patrol help's with the world's highest pizza tower.

S5 Ep. 25 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Runaway Stargazer

The pups build an observatory to view an upcoming comet. After the observatory rolls out of control, Rubble and the pups help repair the buildings it destroys.

S5 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pluck-O-Matic / Pups Save A Mascot

Rocky must shut down the farm's out-of-control corn harvester machine. The Adventure Bay cheer team, led by Mayor Goodway and Francois, is joined by the newcomer, Danny, but he is taken away by eagles

S5 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Frozen Camp Out / Pups Save The Fizzy Pickles

Cap'n Turbot brings the Porters to Sunny Slope Island for a camp-out, but the next day, snow falls on to the island. An over-pressurized pickle jar pops and knocks Cap'n Turbot's.

Season 5