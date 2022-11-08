Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 2

Episodes
S5 Ep. 3 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Sunken Sloop / Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Wiggly Whale
Pirate Sid Swashbuckle and his puppy named Arrby try to steal treasure from a submerged ship in the bay. Cap'n Turbot and Francois are chased by an unhappy whale with driftwood stuck in its teeth.
S5 Ep. 2 - Pups Save Big Paw / Pups Save The Hum-Mover
Tracker and Skye investigate the disappearance of a golden relic. Rocky builds a transportation system for Mayor Goodway's arch rival, Mayor Humdinger.
S5 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Kitty Rescue Crew / Pups Save An Ostrich
The Kitten Catastrophe Crew tries to upstage the PAW Patrol by creating their own rescue missions. Cap'n Turbot brings an ostrich named Oscar to Adventure Bay, and is soon adopted by the Wingnuts.
S5 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Ace's Birthday Surprise / Pups Save A Tower Of Pizza
Rocky and the pups fix an old car to make it new as a birthday gift for Skye's idol, Ace Sorensen, but Mayor Humdinger plan's to steal it. The PAW Patrol help's with the world's highest pizza tower.
S5 Ep. 25 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save A Runaway Stargazer
The pups build an observatory to view an upcoming comet. After the observatory rolls out of control, Rubble and the pups help repair the buildings it destroys.