Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 18

Episodes
S5 Ep. 19 - Pups And The Werepuppy / Pups Save A Sleepwalking Mayor
When Rocky goes missing, Cap'n Turbot and Francois spot a werepuppy's shadow while stargazing. The team takes the PAW Patroller to a ranch to help Mayor Goodway learn to ride a horse.
S5 Ep. 18 - Mission Paw: Pups Save A Royal Concert / Mission Paw: Pups Save The Princess' Pals
Sweetie tries to take over the Princess of Barkingburg's rock-and-roll concert in Barkingburg. Sweetie causes confusion after she let a group of animals free in Barkingburg Castle.
S5 Ep. 17 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Movie Monster
Marshall works as the "safety pup" for Adventure Bay's new film, starring Francois as a superhero who fights a robot monster.
S5 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Trick-Or-Treaters / Pups Save An Out Of Control Mini Patrol
A giant robotic spider steals all of the candy for Adventure Bay's Halloween celebration. Marshall, Chase, and Zuma work together to slow an out-of-control three-wheeler.
S5 Ep. 15 - Rocky Saves Himself / Pups And The Mystery Of The Driverless Snow Cat
Rocky's tugboat is stolen by Mayor Humdinger's kittens, leaving him stranded on an island full of scrap items. The PAW Patrol tracks down Everest's snowcat after it drives off by itself.
S5 Ep. 14 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Tigers
Cap'n Turbot and Francois' search for a rare tiger species goes awry when the two scientists fall deep into a lava cave.