Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 17

Episodes
S5 Ep. 17 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Movie Monster
Marshall works as the "safety pup" for Adventure Bay's new film, starring Francois as a superhero who fights a robot monster.
S5 Ep. 16 - Pups Save The Trick-Or-Treaters / Pups Save An Out Of Control Mini Patrol
A giant robotic spider steals all of the candy for Adventure Bay's Halloween celebration. Marshall, Chase, and Zuma work together to slow an out-of-control three-wheeler.
S5 Ep. 15 - Rocky Saves Himself / Pups And The Mystery Of The Driverless Snow Cat
Rocky's tugboat is stolen by Mayor Humdinger's kittens, leaving him stranded on an island full of scrap items. The PAW Patrol tracks down Everest's snowcat after it drives off by itself.
S5 Ep. 14 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Tigers
Cap'n Turbot and Francois' search for a rare tiger species goes awry when the two scientists fall deep into a lava cave.
S5 Ep. 13 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Tilly Turbot / Pups Save An Upset Elephant
Cap'n Turbot and Francois' constant bickering ruins their grandmother's visit. Tracker tries to determine the source of a mysterious rumble heard in the forest.
S5 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Snowshoeing Goodways / Pups Save A Duck Pond
Everest calls the other pups to help search for the Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius. The PAW Patrol discovers that someone has drained the local duck pond.