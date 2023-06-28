Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 14
G | Kids

Cap'n Turbot and Francois' search for a rare tiger species goes awry when the two scientists fall deep into a lava cave.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 14 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Tigers

Cap'n Turbot and Francois' search for a rare tiger species goes awry when the two scientists fall deep into a lava cave.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 13 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Tilly Turbot / Pups Save An Upset Elephant

Cap'n Turbot and Francois' constant bickering ruins their grandmother's visit. Tracker tries to determine the source of a mysterious rumble heard in the forest.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Snowshoeing Goodways / Pups Save A Duck Pond

Everest calls the other pups to help search for the Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius. The PAW Patrol discovers that someone has drained the local duck pond.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 11 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Royal Kitties

The Royal Kitties are kidnapped on their way to Adventure Bay for a special visit. Ryder needs all the pups to help Chase investigate this case in an Ultimate Police Rescue!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 10 - Pups Save The Pawpaws / Pups Save A Popped Top

Tracker and the PAW Patrol make juice from mountain papayas, also called "pawpaws". Rocky builds a scarecrow to stop a flock of hungry crows from eating a crop of corn.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 9 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save The Pirated Sea Patroller

After Sid Swashbuckle the pirate and Arrby the pirate pup steal the Sea Patroller, Ryder uses the lighthouse to project a fake ship out at sea and trick Sid and Arrby into returning their boat.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Bookmobile / Pups Save Heady Humdinger

Everest calls Ryder to alert him of an out-of-control book truck. Rubble builds a ramp out of rocks to get the Kitten Catastrophe Crew's bulldozer down from a cliff.

Season 5