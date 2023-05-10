Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 13
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Cap'n Turbot and Francois' constant bickering ruins their grandmother's visit. Tracker tries to determine the source of a mysterious rumble heard in the forest.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 13 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Tilly Turbot / Pups Save An Upset Elephant

Cap'n Turbot and Francois' constant bickering ruins their grandmother's visit. Tracker tries to determine the source of a mysterious rumble heard in the forest.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Snowshoeing Goodways / Pups Save A Duck Pond

Everest calls the other pups to help search for the Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius. The PAW Patrol discovers that someone has drained the local duck pond.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 11 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Royal Kitties

The Royal Kitties are kidnapped on their way to Adventure Bay for a special visit. Ryder needs all the pups to help Chase investigate this case in an Ultimate Police Rescue!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 10 - Pups Save The Pawpaws / Pups Save A Popped Top

Tracker and the PAW Patrol make juice from mountain papayas, also called "pawpaws". Rocky builds a scarecrow to stop a flock of hungry crows from eating a crop of corn.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Bookmobile / Pups Save Heady Humdinger

Everest calls Ryder to alert him of an out-of-control book truck. Rubble builds a ramp out of rocks to get the Kitten Catastrophe Crew's bulldozer down from a cliff.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Butterflies / Pups Save An Underground Chicken

Skye uses her super-sonic wings to find out where a group of butterflies is coming from. The PAW Patrol investigates the disappearance of Adventure Bay's Chickaletta statue.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 5 - Pups Save An Extreme Lunch / Pups Save A Cat Burglar

Daring Danny X is performing a new stunt! He is harnessed over a canyon eating an Extreme Lunch when the wind blows him upside down! It's Pie Swap Day in Adventure Bay!

Season 5