Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 12

22 mins

S5 Ep. 14 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Tigers

Cap'n Turbot and Francois' search for a rare tiger species goes awry when the two scientists fall deep into a lava cave.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 13 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Tilly Turbot / Pups Save An Upset Elephant

Cap'n Turbot and Francois' constant bickering ruins their grandmother's visit. Tracker tries to determine the source of a mysterious rumble heard in the forest.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Snowshoeing Goodways / Pups Save A Duck Pond

Everest calls the other pups to help search for the Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius. The PAW Patrol discovers that someone has drained the local duck pond.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 11 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Royal Kitties

The Royal Kitties are kidnapped on their way to Adventure Bay for a special visit. Ryder needs all the pups to help Chase investigate this case in an Ultimate Police Rescue!

22 mins

S5 Ep. 10 - Pups Save The Pawpaws / Pups Save A Popped Top

Tracker and the PAW Patrol make juice from mountain papayas, also called "pawpaws". Rocky builds a scarecrow to stop a flock of hungry crows from eating a crop of corn.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 9 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save The Pirated Sea Patroller

After Sid Swashbuckle the pirate and Arrby the pirate pup steal the Sea Patroller, Ryder uses the lighthouse to project a fake ship out at sea and trick Sid and Arrby into returning their boat.

22 mins

S5 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Bookmobile / Pups Save Heady Humdinger

Everest calls Ryder to alert him of an out-of-control book truck. Rubble builds a ramp out of rocks to get the Kitten Catastrophe Crew's bulldozer down from a cliff.

Season 5