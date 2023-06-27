Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 12

Episodes
S5 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Snowshoeing Goodways / Pups Save A Duck Pond
Everest calls the other pups to help search for the Mayor Goodway, Julia, and Julius. The PAW Patrol discovers that someone has drained the local duck pond.
S5 Ep. 11 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Royal Kitties
The Royal Kitties are kidnapped on their way to Adventure Bay for a special visit. Ryder needs all the pups to help Chase investigate this case in an Ultimate Police Rescue!
S5 Ep. 10 - Pups Save The Pawpaws / Pups Save A Popped Top
Tracker and the PAW Patrol make juice from mountain papayas, also called "pawpaws". Rocky builds a scarecrow to stop a flock of hungry crows from eating a crop of corn.
S5 Ep. 9 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save The Pirated Sea Patroller
After Sid Swashbuckle the pirate and Arrby the pirate pup steal the Sea Patroller, Ryder uses the lighthouse to project a fake ship out at sea and trick Sid and Arrby into returning their boat.
S5 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Bookmobile / Pups Save Heady Humdinger
Everest calls Ryder to alert him of an out-of-control book truck. Rubble builds a ramp out of rocks to get the Kitten Catastrophe Crew's bulldozer down from a cliff.
S5 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Butterflies / Pups Save An Underground Chicken
Skye uses her super-sonic wings to find out where a group of butterflies is coming from. The PAW Patrol investigates the disappearance of Adventure Bay's Chickaletta statue.