Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 11

Episodes
S5 Ep. 11 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Royal Kitties
The Royal Kitties are kidnapped on their way to Adventure Bay for a special visit. Ryder needs all the pups to help Chase investigate this case in an Ultimate Police Rescue!
S5 Ep. 10 - Pups Save The Pawpaws / Pups Save A Popped Top
Tracker and the PAW Patrol make juice from mountain papayas, also called "pawpaws". Rocky builds a scarecrow to stop a flock of hungry crows from eating a crop of corn.
S5 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Bookmobile / Pups Save Heady Humdinger
Everest calls Ryder to alert him of an out-of-control book truck. Rubble builds a ramp out of rocks to get the Kitten Catastrophe Crew's bulldozer down from a cliff.
S5 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Butterflies / Pups Save An Underground Chicken
Skye uses her super-sonic wings to find out where a group of butterflies is coming from. The PAW Patrol investigates the disappearance of Adventure Bay's Chickaletta statue.
S5 Ep. 5 - Pups Save An Extreme Lunch / Pups Save A Cat Burglar
Daring Danny X is performing a new stunt! He is harnessed over a canyon eating an Extreme Lunch when the wind blows him upside down! It's Pie Swap Day in Adventure Bay!
S5 Ep. 4 - Pups Save A High-Flying Skye / Pups Go For The Gold
During a hurricane, a blackout hits Adventure Bay while Skye is in the middle of a mission. Rubble sets up a barricade to stop an out-of-control mine cart with Otis Goodway's huge piece of gold.