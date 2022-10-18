Paw Patrol - S5 Ep. 10

Episodes
S5 Ep. 11 - Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save The Royal Kitties
The Royal Kitties are kidnapped on their way to Adventure Bay for a special visit. Ryder needs all the pups to help Chase investigate this case in an Ultimate Police Rescue!
S5 Ep. 10 - Pups Save The Pawpaws / Pups Save A Popped Top
Tracker and the PAW Patrol make juice from mountain papayas, also called "pawpaws". Rocky builds a scarecrow to stop a flock of hungry crows from eating a crop of corn.
S5 Ep. 9 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save The Pirated Sea Patroller
After Sid Swashbuckle the pirate and Arrby the pirate pup steal the Sea Patroller, Ryder uses the lighthouse to project a fake ship out at sea and trick Sid and Arrby into returning their boat.
S5 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Bookmobile / Pups Save Heady Humdinger
Everest calls Ryder to alert him of an out-of-control book truck. Rubble builds a ramp out of rocks to get the Kitten Catastrophe Crew's bulldozer down from a cliff.
S5 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Butterflies / Pups Save An Underground Chicken
Skye uses her super-sonic wings to find out where a group of butterflies is coming from. The PAW Patrol investigates the disappearance of Adventure Bay's Chickaletta statue.
S5 Ep. 6 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save The Flying Diving Bell / Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Soggy Farm
Cap'n Turbot and Francois use their diving bell to detect a newly-formed submarine volcano that is about to erupt. The pups investigate a flooded farm and discover that a storm drain has been blocked.