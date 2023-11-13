Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 9

Paw Patrol

22 mins

S4 Ep. 10 - Mission Paw: Pups Save The Royal Throne

The PAW Patrol must come to the rescue when Sweetie plans to steal the Princess of Barkingburg's royal throne so that she can rule.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Sleepwalking Bear / Pups Save Dude Ranch Danny

The pups need to get a sleepwalking bear from the Adventure Bay snow sculpture festival back home before he wakes up. Daring Danny X takes his horse off the trail and ends up on a wild ride.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Flying Food / Pups Save A Ferris Wheel

Mr. Porter's delivery drones are out of control, and now they are air-dropping food everywhere! Ryder uses the Air Patroller to rescue Adventure Bay's Ferris Wheel after Mayor Humdinger steals it.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 7 - Mission Paw: Royally Spooked! / Pups Save Monkey-Dinger

The Princess of Barkingburg thinks she's seen a ghost and the PAW Patrol needs to get to the bottom of it. While on safari with Carlos and Tracker, Mayor Humdinger steals a magic mask from a temple.

23 mins

S4 Ep. 6 - Pups Save Jake's Cake / Pups Save A Wild Ride

Ryder and the Pups need to help get an enormous surprise birthday ice cream cake up to Jake's cabin. Alex and Daring Danny X are snowboarding right for Risky Ridge and need help from the PAW Patrol.

23 mins

S4 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Sleepover / Pups Save The Carnival

Farmer Al's animals go missing during a sleepover. Cornelius has escaped from the pig ride at the carnival, and the prizes have gone missing too!

23 mins

S4 Ep. 4 - Mission Paw: Quest For The Crown

Ryder launches a rescue mission after Chase goes missing at Barkingburg Castle, while the Princess' pup, Sweetie, steals the royal crown.

23 mins

S4 Ep. 3 - Pups Save A Playful Dragon / Pups Save The Critters

Buddy, the playful dragon from one of Alex's books, gets out and the pups need to get him back. Francois is preparing to give an animal presentation at school when the creatures in his truck escape.

Season 4