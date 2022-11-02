Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 9

Episodes
S4 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Sleepwalking Bear / Pups Save Dude Ranch Danny
The pups need to get a sleepwalking bear from the Adventure Bay snow sculpture festival back home before he wakes up. Daring Danny X takes his horse off the trail and ends up on a wild ride.
S4 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Flying Food / Pups Save A Ferris Wheel
Mr. Porter's delivery drones are out of control, and now they are air-dropping food everywhere! Ryder uses the Air Patroller to rescue Adventure Bay's Ferris Wheel after Mayor Humdinger steals it.
S4 Ep. 6 - Pups Save Jake's Cake / Pups Save A Wild Ride
Ryder and the Pups need to help get an enormous surprise birthday ice cream cake up to Jake's cabin. Alex and Daring Danny X are snowboarding right for Risky Ridge and need help from the PAW Patrol.
S4 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Sleepover / Pups Save The Carnival
Farmer Al's animals go missing during a sleepover. Cornelius has escaped from the pig ride at the carnival, and the prizes have gone missing too!
S4 Ep. 4 - Mission Paw: Quest For The Crown
Ryder launches a rescue mission after Chase goes missing at Barkingburg Castle, while the Princess' pup, Sweetie, steals the royal crown.
S4 Ep. 7 - Mission Paw: Royally Spooked! / Pups Save Monkey-Dinger
The Princess of Barkingburg thinks she's seen a ghost and the PAW Patrol needs to get to the bottom of it. While on safari with Carlos and Tracker, Mayor Humdinger steals a magic mask from a temple.