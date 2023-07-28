Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 7

Episodes
S4 Ep. 7 - Mission Paw: Royally Spooked! / Pups Save Monkey-Dinger
The Princess of Barkingburg thinks she's seen a ghost and the PAW Patrol needs to get to the bottom of it. While on safari with Carlos and Tracker, Mayor Humdinger steals a magic mask from a temple.
S4 Ep. 6 - Pups Save Jake's Cake / Pups Save A Wild Ride
Ryder and the Pups need to help get an enormous surprise birthday ice cream cake up to Jake's cabin. Alex and Daring Danny X are snowboarding right for Risky Ridge and need help from the PAW Patrol.
S4 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Sleepover / Pups Save The Carnival
Farmer Al's animals go missing during a sleepover. Cornelius has escaped from the pig ride at the carnival, and the prizes have gone missing too!
S4 Ep. 4 - Mission Paw: Quest For The Crown
Ryder launches a rescue mission after Chase goes missing at Barkingburg Castle, while the Princess' pup, Sweetie, steals the royal crown.
S4 Ep. 3 - Pups Save A Playful Dragon / Pups Save The Critters
Buddy, the playful dragon from one of Alex's books, gets out and the pups need to get him back. Francois is preparing to give an animal presentation at school when the creatures in his truck escape.
S4 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A Teeny Penguin / Pups Save The Cat Show
Everest and Jake try to rescue a little penguin and end up floating out to sea on a homemade bridge. It's Cat Show time and Katie's kittens are all covered in mud and running amuck!