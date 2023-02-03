Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 7
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

The Princess of Barkingburg thinks she's seen a ghost and the PAW Patrol needs to get to the bottom of it. While on safari with Carlos and Tracker, Mayor Humdinger steals a magic mask from a temple.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Flying Food / Pups Save A Ferris Wheel

Mr. Porter's delivery drones are out of control, and now they are air-dropping food everywhere! Ryder uses the Air Patroller to rescue Adventure Bay's Ferris Wheel after Mayor Humdinger steals it.

22 mins

22 mins

S4 Ep. 26 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis

PAW Patrol visit the mer-pups' undersea kingdom, but Sid Swashbuckle the Pirate and his first pup mate Arrby steal the giant pearl-making shell that gives Puplantis its magic.

23 mins

S4 Ep. 6 - Pups Save Jake's Cake / Pups Save A Wild Ride

Ryder and the Pups need to help get an enormous surprise birthday ice cream cake up to Jake's cabin. Alex and Daring Danny X are snowboarding right for Risky Ridge and need help from the PAW Patrol.

23 mins

S4 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Sleepover / Pups Save The Carnival

Farmer Al's animals go missing during a sleepover. Cornelius has escaped from the pig ride at the carnival, and the prizes have gone missing too!

22 mins

S4 Ep. 24 - Pups Save Francois The Penguin / Pups Save Daring Danny's Hippo

Francois and a baby penguin get caught on the other side of a crevasse. Daring Danny wants a cool pet of his own, so he can't believe his luck when a stray baby hippo finds him.

23 mins

S4 Ep. 4 - Mission Paw: Quest For The Crown

Ryder launches a rescue mission after Chase goes missing at Barkingburg Castle, while the Princess' pup, Sweetie, steals the royal crown.

Season 4