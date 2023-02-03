Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 7

Episodes
S4 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Flying Food / Pups Save A Ferris Wheel
Mr. Porter's delivery drones are out of control, and now they are air-dropping food everywhere! Ryder uses the Air Patroller to rescue Adventure Bay's Ferris Wheel after Mayor Humdinger steals it.
S4 Ep. 7 - Mission Paw: Royally Spooked! / Pups Save Monkey-Dinger
The Princess of Barkingburg thinks she's seen a ghost and the PAW Patrol needs to get to the bottom of it. While on safari with Carlos and Tracker, Mayor Humdinger steals a magic mask from a temple.
S4 Ep. 26 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis
PAW Patrol visit the mer-pups' undersea kingdom, but Sid Swashbuckle the Pirate and his first pup mate Arrby steal the giant pearl-making shell that gives Puplantis its magic.
S4 Ep. 6 - Pups Save Jake's Cake / Pups Save A Wild Ride
Ryder and the Pups need to help get an enormous surprise birthday ice cream cake up to Jake's cabin. Alex and Daring Danny X are snowboarding right for Risky Ridge and need help from the PAW Patrol.
S4 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Sleepover / Pups Save The Carnival
Farmer Al's animals go missing during a sleepover. Cornelius has escaped from the pig ride at the carnival, and the prizes have gone missing too!
S4 Ep. 24 - Pups Save Francois The Penguin / Pups Save Daring Danny's Hippo
Francois and a baby penguin get caught on the other side of a crevasse. Daring Danny wants a cool pet of his own, so he can't believe his luck when a stray baby hippo finds him.