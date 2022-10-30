Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 7
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

The Princess of Barkingburg thinks she's seen a ghost and the PAW Patrol needs to get to the bottom of it. While on safari with Carlos and Tracker, Mayor Humdinger steals a magic mask from a temple.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 7 - Mission Paw: Royally Spooked! / Pups Save Monkey-Dinger

The Princess of Barkingburg thinks she's seen a ghost and the PAW Patrol needs to get to the bottom of it. While on safari with Carlos and Tracker, Mayor Humdinger steals a magic mask from a temple.

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 3 - Pups Save A Playful Dragon / Pups Save The Critters

Buddy, the playful dragon from one of Alex's books, gets out and the pups need to get him back. Francois is preparing to give an animal presentation at school when the creatures in his truck escape.

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A Teeny Penguin / Pups Save The Cat Show

Everest and Jake try to rescue a little penguin and end up floating out to sea on a homemade bridge. It's Cat Show time and Katie's kittens are all covered in mud and running amuck!

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 1 - Pups Save A Blimp / Pups Save A Chili Cook-Out

Cap'n Turbot's weather blimp is taken by Mayor Humdinger who plans ot use it to change the weather in Foggy Bottom. Mr. Porter's stove explodes right before the chilli cook-off.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 26 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis

PAW Patrol visit the mer-pups' undersea kingdom, but Sid Swashbuckle the Pirate and his first pup mate Arrby steal the giant pearl-making shell that gives Puplantis its magic.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 25 - Pups Save Baby Humdinger / Pups Save A Pinata

During a trip to Adventure Bay, Tracker takes a nap and dreams that Mayor Humdinger has become a baby. Alex is heartbroken when his special birthday pinata mysteriously disappears.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 24 - Pups Save Francois The Penguin / Pups Save Daring Danny's Hippo

Francois and a baby penguin get caught on the other side of a crevasse. Daring Danny wants a cool pet of his own, so he can't believe his luck when a stray baby hippo finds him.

Season 4