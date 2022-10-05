Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 6
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Ryder and the Pups need to help get an enormous surprise birthday ice cream cake up to Jake's cabin. Alex and Daring Danny X are snowboarding right for Risky Ridge and need help from the PAW Patrol.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 6 - Pups Save Jake's Cake / Pups Save A Wild Ride

Ryder and the Pups need to help get an enormous surprise birthday ice cream cake up to Jake's cabin. Alex and Daring Danny X are snowboarding right for Risky Ridge and need help from the PAW Patrol.

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Sleepover / Pups Save The Carnival

Farmer Al's animals go missing during a sleepover. Cornelius has escaped from the pig ride at the carnival, and the prizes have gone missing too!

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 4 - Mission Paw: Quest For The Crown

Ryder launches a rescue mission after Chase goes missing at Barkingburg Castle, while the Princess' pup, Sweetie, steals the royal crown.

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 3 - Pups Save A Playful Dragon / Pups Save The Critters

Buddy, the playful dragon from one of Alex's books, gets out and the pups need to get him back. Francois is preparing to give an animal presentation at school when the creatures in his truck escape.

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A Teeny Penguin / Pups Save The Cat Show

Everest and Jake try to rescue a little penguin and end up floating out to sea on a homemade bridge. It's Cat Show time and Katie's kittens are all covered in mud and running amuck!

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 1 - Pups Save A Blimp / Pups Save A Chili Cook-Out

Cap'n Turbot's weather blimp is taken by Mayor Humdinger who plans ot use it to change the weather in Foggy Bottom. Mr. Porter's stove explodes right before the chilli cook-off.

Season 4