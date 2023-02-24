Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 5

Episodes
S4 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Sleepover / Pups Save The Carnival
Farmer Al's animals go missing during a sleepover. Cornelius has escaped from the pig ride at the carnival, and the prizes have gone missing too!
S4 Ep. 4 - Mission Paw: Quest For The Crown
Ryder launches a rescue mission after Chase goes missing at Barkingburg Castle, while the Princess' pup, Sweetie, steals the royal crown.
S4 Ep. 3 - Pups Save A Playful Dragon / Pups Save The Critters
Buddy, the playful dragon from one of Alex's books, gets out and the pups need to get him back. Francois is preparing to give an animal presentation at school when the creatures in his truck escape.
S4 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A Teeny Penguin / Pups Save The Cat Show
Everest and Jake try to rescue a little penguin and end up floating out to sea on a homemade bridge. It's Cat Show time and Katie's kittens are all covered in mud and running amuck!