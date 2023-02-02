Episodes
S4 Ep. 6 - Pups Save Jake's Cake / Pups Save A Wild Ride
Ryder and the Pups need to help get an enormous surprise birthday ice cream cake up to Jake's cabin. Alex and Daring Danny X are snowboarding right for Risky Ridge and need help from the PAW Patrol.
S4 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Sleepover / Pups Save The Carnival
Farmer Al's animals go missing during a sleepover. Cornelius has escaped from the pig ride at the carnival, and the prizes have gone missing too!
S4 Ep. 24 - Pups Save Francois The Penguin / Pups Save Daring Danny's Hippo
Francois and a baby penguin get caught on the other side of a crevasse. Daring Danny wants a cool pet of his own, so he can't believe his luck when a stray baby hippo finds him.
S4 Ep. 4 - Mission Paw: Quest For The Crown
Ryder launches a rescue mission after Chase goes missing at Barkingburg Castle, while the Princess' pup, Sweetie, steals the royal crown.
S4 Ep. 3 - Pups Save A Playful Dragon / Pups Save The Critters
Buddy, the playful dragon from one of Alex's books, gets out and the pups need to get him back. Francois is preparing to give an animal presentation at school when the creatures in his truck escape.
S4 Ep. 23 - Pups Save Luke Stars / Pups Save Chicken Day
The pups come to the aid of pop star Luke Stars, who has gotten stuck on a ledge while traveling to Adventure Bay to sing in a concert with Katie. Mayor Goodway's chicken goes missing on Chicken Day!