Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 26

Episodes
S4 Ep. 26 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis
PAW Patrol visit the mer-pups' undersea kingdom, but Sid Swashbuckle the Pirate and his first pup mate Arrby steal the giant pearl-making shell that gives Puplantis its magic.
S4 Ep. 25 - Pups Save Baby Humdinger / Pups Save A Pinata
During a trip to Adventure Bay, Tracker takes a nap and dreams that Mayor Humdinger has become a baby. Alex is heartbroken when his special birthday pinata mysteriously disappears.
S4 Ep. 24 - Pups Save Francois The Penguin / Pups Save Daring Danny's Hippo
Francois and a baby penguin get caught on the other side of a crevasse. Daring Danny wants a cool pet of his own, so he can't believe his luck when a stray baby hippo finds him.
S4 Ep. 23 - Pups Save Luke Stars / Pups Save Chicken Day
The pups come to the aid of pop star Luke Stars, who has gotten stuck on a ledge while traveling to Adventure Bay to sing in a concert with Katie. Mayor Goodway's chicken goes missing on Chicken Day!
S4 Ep. 22 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Frozen Flounder / Pups Save A Narwhal
Cap'n Turbot's boat gets frozen in the Arctic Ice. The pups use the Sea Patroller to help guide a lost narwhal back home.
S4 Ep. 21 - Pups Save The Runaway Turtles / Pups Save The Shivering Sheep
Daring Danny X accidently drives off with turtle eggs that Cap'n Turbot had hoped to photograph while hatching. Farmer Al's sheep-shearing machine malfunctions and all his sheep run away.