Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 24

Francois and a baby penguin get caught on the other side of a crevasse. Daring Danny wants a cool pet of his own, so he can't believe his luck when a stray baby hippo finds him.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 24 - Pups Save Francois The Penguin / Pups Save Daring Danny's Hippo

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 4 - Mission Paw: Quest For The Crown

Ryder launches a rescue mission after Chase goes missing at Barkingburg Castle, while the Princess' pup, Sweetie, steals the royal crown.

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 3 - Pups Save A Playful Dragon / Pups Save The Critters

Buddy, the playful dragon from one of Alex's books, gets out and the pups need to get him back. Francois is preparing to give an animal presentation at school when the creatures in his truck escape.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 23 - Pups Save Luke Stars / Pups Save Chicken Day

The pups come to the aid of pop star Luke Stars, who has gotten stuck on a ledge while traveling to Adventure Bay to sing in a concert with Katie. Mayor Goodway's chicken goes missing on Chicken Day!

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 22 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Frozen Flounder / Pups Save A Narwhal

Cap'n Turbot's boat gets frozen in the Arctic Ice. The pups use the Sea Patroller to help guide a lost narwhal back home.

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A Teeny Penguin / Pups Save The Cat Show

Everest and Jake try to rescue a little penguin and end up floating out to sea on a homemade bridge. It's Cat Show time and Katie's kittens are all covered in mud and running amuck!

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 1 - Pups Save A Blimp / Pups Save A Chili Cook-Out

Cap'n Turbot's weather blimp is taken by Mayor Humdinger who plans ot use it to change the weather in Foggy Bottom. Mr. Porter's stove explodes right before the chilli cook-off.

Season 4