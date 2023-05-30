Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 23

Episodes
S4 Ep. 24 - Pups Save Francois The Penguin / Pups Save Daring Danny's Hippo
Francois and a baby penguin get caught on the other side of a crevasse. Daring Danny wants a cool pet of his own, so he can't believe his luck when a stray baby hippo finds him.
S4 Ep. 23 - Pups Save Luke Stars / Pups Save Chicken Day
The pups come to the aid of pop star Luke Stars, who has gotten stuck on a ledge while traveling to Adventure Bay to sing in a concert with Katie. Mayor Goodway's chicken goes missing on Chicken Day!
S4 Ep. 22 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Frozen Flounder / Pups Save A Narwhal
Cap'n Turbot's boat gets frozen in the Arctic Ice. The pups use the Sea Patroller to help guide a lost narwhal back home.
S4 Ep. 21 - Pups Save The Runaway Turtles / Pups Save The Shivering Sheep
Daring Danny X accidently drives off with turtle eggs that Cap'n Turbot had hoped to photograph while hatching. Farmer Al's sheep-shearing machine malfunctions and all his sheep run away.
S4 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Space Rock / Pups Save A Good Mayor
Everest gets trapped in a cave with the Turbots and a rock-like space alien. Mayor Goodway goes missing from a camping trip, which leads Mayor Humdinger to cause havoc in Adventure Bay.
S4 Ep. 16 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Shark / Pups Save The Pier
Hoping to have the whole of Adventure Beach to himself, Humdinger makes a robotic shark to scare everyone away. Francois sculpts a statue of himself using jelly, attracting hungry animals to the pier.