Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 23

Episodes
S4 Ep. 23 - Pups Save Luke Stars / Pups Save Chicken Day
The pups come to the aid of pop star Luke Stars, who has gotten stuck on a ledge while traveling to Adventure Bay to sing in a concert with Katie. Mayor Goodway's chicken goes missing on Chicken Day!
S4 Ep. 22 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Frozen Flounder / Pups Save A Narwhal
Cap'n Turbot's boat gets frozen in the Arctic Ice. The pups use the Sea Patroller to help guide a lost narwhal back home.
S4 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A Teeny Penguin / Pups Save The Cat Show
Everest and Jake try to rescue a little penguin and end up floating out to sea on a homemade bridge. It's Cat Show time and Katie's kittens are all covered in mud and running amuck!
S4 Ep. 1 - Pups Save A Blimp / Pups Save A Chili Cook-Out
Cap'n Turbot's weather blimp is taken by Mayor Humdinger who plans ot use it to change the weather in Foggy Bottom. Mr. Porter's stove explodes right before the chilli cook-off.
S4 Ep. 21 - Pups Save The Runaway Turtles / Pups Save The Shivering Sheep
Daring Danny X accidently drives off with turtle eggs that Cap'n Turbot had hoped to photograph while hatching. Farmer Al's sheep-shearing machine malfunctions and all his sheep run away.
S4 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mail / Pups Save A Frog Mayor
A mail truck gets stuck in mud, allowing a group of monkeys to make off with a present made by Tracker. Mayor Goodway turns into a frog!