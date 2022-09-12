Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 22
G | Kids

Cap'n Turbot's boat gets frozen in the Arctic Ice. The pups use the Sea Patroller to help guide a lost narwhal back home.

Episodes
image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 26 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis

PAW Patrol visit the mer-pups' undersea kingdom, but Sid Swashbuckle the Pirate and his first pup mate Arrby steal the giant pearl-making shell that gives Puplantis its magic.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 25 - Pups Save Baby Humdinger / Pups Save A Pinata

During a trip to Adventure Bay, Tracker takes a nap and dreams that Mayor Humdinger has become a baby. Alex is heartbroken when his special birthday pinata mysteriously disappears.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 24 - Pups Save Francois The Penguin / Pups Save Daring Danny's Hippo

Francois and a baby penguin get caught on the other side of a crevasse. Daring Danny wants a cool pet of his own, so he can't believe his luck when a stray baby hippo finds him.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 23 - Pups Save Luke Stars / Pups Save Chicken Day

The pups come to the aid of pop star Luke Stars, who has gotten stuck on a ledge while traveling to Adventure Bay to sing in a concert with Katie. Mayor Goodway's chicken goes missing on Chicken Day!

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 22 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Frozen Flounder / Pups Save A Narwhal

Season 4