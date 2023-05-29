Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 21
Daring Danny X accidently drives off with turtle eggs that Cap'n Turbot had hoped to photograph while hatching. Farmer Al's sheep-shearing machine malfunctions and all his sheep run away.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 22 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Frozen Flounder / Pups Save A Narwhal

Cap'n Turbot's boat gets frozen in the Arctic Ice. The pups use the Sea Patroller to help guide a lost narwhal back home.

22 mins

22 mins

S4 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Space Rock / Pups Save A Good Mayor

Everest gets trapped in a cave with the Turbots and a rock-like space alien. Mayor Goodway goes missing from a camping trip, which leads Mayor Humdinger to cause havoc in Adventure Bay.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 16 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Shark / Pups Save The Pier

Hoping to have the whole of Adventure Beach to himself, Humdinger makes a robotic shark to scare everyone away. Francois sculpts a statue of himself using jelly, attracting hungry animals to the pier.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 15 - Pups Chill Out / Pups Save Farmer Alex

The pups try to save frozen "puppy pops" from Roger's van after it gets stuck in a ditch during a heatwave. The Tour de Turbot is put in jeopardy when stampeding farm animals threaten the event.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 14 - Pups Save The Runaway Kitties / Pups Save Tiny Marshall

The pups track down six floating kittens after they puffed up from Katie's super bubble bath. Marshall takes a nap after a game of pupball and dreams that he has been shrunk down to the size of an ant

22 mins

S4 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Baby Octopus

A baby Octopus gets separated from its mother and sinks Cap'n Turbot's boat, the Flounder. Sea Patrol needs to save the day!

Season 4