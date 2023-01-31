Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 21

Episodes
S4 Ep. 21 - Pups Save The Runaway Turtles / Pups Save The Shivering Sheep
Daring Danny X accidently drives off with turtle eggs that Cap'n Turbot had hoped to photograph while hatching. Farmer Al's sheep-shearing machine malfunctions and all his sheep run away.
S4 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mail / Pups Save A Frog Mayor
A mail truck gets stuck in mud, allowing a group of monkeys to make off with a present made by Tracker. Mayor Goodway turns into a frog!
S4 Ep. 18 - Pups Save A City Kitty / Pups Save A Cloud Surfer
Cali the cat gets lost in the woods during a sleepover at Everest's mountain cabin, Cap'n Turbot calls in the Air Patroller when strong winds thrust Daring Danny X into the air while kite-surfing.
S4 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Space Rock / Pups Save A Good Mayor
Everest gets trapped in a cave with the Turbots and a rock-like space alien. Mayor Goodway goes missing from a camping trip, which leads Mayor Humdinger to cause havoc in Adventure Bay.
S4 Ep. 16 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Shark / Pups Save The Pier
Hoping to have the whole of Adventure Beach to himself, Humdinger makes a robotic shark to scare everyone away. Francois sculpts a statue of himself using jelly, attracting hungry animals to the pier.
S4 Ep. 15 - Pups Chill Out / Pups Save Farmer Alex
The pups try to save frozen "puppy pops" from Roger's van after it gets stuck in a ditch during a heatwave. The Tour de Turbot is put in jeopardy when stampeding farm animals threaten the event.