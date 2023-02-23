Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 2

Episodes
S4 Ep. 3 - Pups Save A Playful Dragon / Pups Save The Critters
Buddy, the playful dragon from one of Alex's books, gets out and the pups need to get him back. Francois is preparing to give an animal presentation at school when the creatures in his truck escape.
S4 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A Teeny Penguin / Pups Save The Cat Show
Everest and Jake try to rescue a little penguin and end up floating out to sea on a homemade bridge. It's Cat Show time and Katie's kittens are all covered in mud and running amuck!
S4 Ep. 1 - Pups Save A Blimp / Pups Save A Chili Cook-Out
Cap'n Turbot's weather blimp is taken by Mayor Humdinger who plans ot use it to change the weather in Foggy Bottom. Mr. Porter's stove explodes right before the chilli cook-off.
S4 Ep. 21 - Pups Save The Runaway Turtles / Pups Save The Shivering Sheep
Daring Danny X accidently drives off with turtle eggs that Cap'n Turbot had hoped to photograph while hatching. Farmer Al's sheep-shearing machine malfunctions and all his sheep run away.