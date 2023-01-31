Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 2
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Everest and Jake try to rescue a little penguin and end up floating out to sea on a homemade bridge. It's Cat Show time and Katie's kittens are all covered in mud and running amuck!

Episodes
Episodes

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 23 - Pups Save Luke Stars / Pups Save Chicken Day

The pups come to the aid of pop star Luke Stars, who has gotten stuck on a ledge while traveling to Adventure Bay to sing in a concert with Katie. Mayor Goodway's chicken goes missing on Chicken Day!

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 22 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Frozen Flounder / Pups Save A Narwhal

Cap'n Turbot's boat gets frozen in the Arctic Ice. The pups use the Sea Patroller to help guide a lost narwhal back home.

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A Teeny Penguin / Pups Save The Cat Show

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 1 - Pups Save A Blimp / Pups Save A Chili Cook-Out

Cap'n Turbot's weather blimp is taken by Mayor Humdinger who plans ot use it to change the weather in Foggy Bottom. Mr. Porter's stove explodes right before the chilli cook-off.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 21 - Pups Save The Runaway Turtles / Pups Save The Shivering Sheep

Daring Danny X accidently drives off with turtle eggs that Cap'n Turbot had hoped to photograph while hatching. Farmer Al's sheep-shearing machine malfunctions and all his sheep run away.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mail / Pups Save A Frog Mayor

A mail truck gets stuck in mud, allowing a group of monkeys to make off with a present made by Tracker. Mayor Goodway turns into a frog!

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 18 - Pups Save A City Kitty / Pups Save A Cloud Surfer

Cali the cat gets lost in the woods during a sleepover at Everest's mountain cabin, Cap'n Turbot calls in the Air Patroller when strong winds thrust Daring Danny X into the air while kite-surfing.

Season 4