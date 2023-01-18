Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 2

Episodes
S4 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A Teeny Penguin / Pups Save The Cat Show
Everest and Jake try to rescue a little penguin and end up floating out to sea on a homemade bridge. It's Cat Show time and Katie's kittens are all covered in mud and running amuck!
S4 Ep. 1 - Pups Save A Blimp / Pups Save A Chili Cook-Out
Cap'n Turbot's weather blimp is taken by Mayor Humdinger who plans ot use it to change the weather in Foggy Bottom. Mr. Porter's stove explodes right before the chilli cook-off.
S4 Ep. 26 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis
PAW Patrol visit the mer-pups' undersea kingdom, but Sid Swashbuckle the Pirate and his first pup mate Arrby steal the giant pearl-making shell that gives Puplantis its magic.
S4 Ep. 22 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Frozen Flounder / Pups Save A Narwhal
Cap'n Turbot's boat gets frozen in the Arctic Ice. The pups use the Sea Patroller to help guide a lost narwhal back home.
S4 Ep. 19 - Sea Patrol: Pirate Pups To The Rescue
It's Pirate Pups to the rescue when Carlos and Tracker becomes stuck in a booby trap on a desert island while searching for buried treasure.