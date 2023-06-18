Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 19
G | Kids

It's Pirate Pups to the rescue when Carlos and Tracker becomes stuck in a booby trap on a desert island while searching for buried treasure.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mail / Pups Save A Frog Mayor

A mail truck gets stuck in mud, allowing a group of monkeys to make off with a present made by Tracker. Mayor Goodway turns into a frog!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mail / Pups Save A Frog Mayor

A mail truck gets stuck in mud, allowing a group of monkeys to make off with a present made by Tracker. Mayor Goodway turns into a frog!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 19 - Sea Patrol: Pirate Pups To The Rescue

It's Pirate Pups to the rescue when Carlos and Tracker becomes stuck in a booby trap on a desert island while searching for buried treasure.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 19 - Sea Patrol: Pirate Pups To The Rescue

It's Pirate Pups to the rescue when Carlos and Tracker becomes stuck in a booby trap on a desert island while searching for buried treasure.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 18 - Pups Save A City Kitty / Pups Save A Cloud Surfer

Cali the cat gets lost in the woods during a sleepover at Everest's mountain cabin, Cap'n Turbot calls in the Air Patroller when strong winds thrust Daring Danny X into the air while kite-surfing.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 18 - Pups Save A City Kitty / Pups Save A Cloud Surfer

Cali the cat gets lost in the woods during a sleepover at Everest's mountain cabin, Cap'n Turbot calls in the Air Patroller when strong winds thrust Daring Danny X into the air while kite-surfing.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Space Rock / Pups Save A Good Mayor

Everest gets trapped in a cave with the Turbots and a rock-like space alien. Mayor Goodway goes missing from a camping trip, which leads Mayor Humdinger to cause havoc in Adventure Bay.

Season 4