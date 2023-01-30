Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 18

Episodes
S4 Ep. 18 - Pups Save A City Kitty / Pups Save A Cloud Surfer
Cali the cat gets lost in the woods during a sleepover at Everest's mountain cabin, Cap'n Turbot calls in the Air Patroller when strong winds thrust Daring Danny X into the air while kite-surfing.
S4 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Space Rock / Pups Save A Good Mayor
Everest gets trapped in a cave with the Turbots and a rock-like space alien. Mayor Goodway goes missing from a camping trip, which leads Mayor Humdinger to cause havoc in Adventure Bay.
S4 Ep. 16 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Shark / Pups Save The Pier
Hoping to have the whole of Adventure Beach to himself, Humdinger makes a robotic shark to scare everyone away. Francois sculpts a statue of himself using jelly, attracting hungry animals to the pier.
S4 Ep. 15 - Pups Chill Out / Pups Save Farmer Alex
The pups try to save frozen "puppy pops" from Roger's van after it gets stuck in a ditch during a heatwave. The Tour de Turbot is put in jeopardy when stampeding farm animals threaten the event.
S4 Ep. 14 - Pups Save The Runaway Kitties / Pups Save Tiny Marshall
The pups track down six floating kittens after they puffed up from Katie's super bubble bath. Marshall takes a nap after a game of pupball and dreams that he has been shrunk down to the size of an ant
S4 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Baby Octopus
A baby Octopus gets separated from its mother and sinks Cap'n Turbot's boat, the Flounder. Sea Patrol needs to save the day!