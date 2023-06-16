Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 16

Episodes
S4 Ep. 16 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Shark / Pups Save The Pier
Hoping to have the whole of Adventure Beach to himself, Humdinger makes a robotic shark to scare everyone away. Francois sculpts a statue of himself using jelly, attracting hungry animals to the pier.
S4 Ep. 15 - Pups Chill Out / Pups Save Farmer Alex
The pups try to save frozen "puppy pops" from Roger's van after it gets stuck in a ditch during a heatwave. The Tour de Turbot is put in jeopardy when stampeding farm animals threaten the event.
S4 Ep. 14 - Pups Save The Runaway Kitties / Pups Save Tiny Marshall
The pups track down six floating kittens after they puffed up from Katie's super bubble bath. Marshall takes a nap after a game of pupball and dreams that he has been shrunk down to the size of an ant
S4 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Baby Octopus
A baby Octopus gets separated from its mother and sinks Cap'n Turbot's boat, the Flounder. Sea Patrol needs to save the day!
S4 Ep. 11 - Pups Save Big Hairy / Pups Save A Flying Kitty
The pups need to lure a big ape onto the PAW Patroller so they can return him to the jungle. A bird-watching adventure gets tricky for Marshall and Cap'n Turbot when they spot a kitten stuck in a tree
S4 Ep. 10 - Mission Paw: Pups Save The Royal Throne
The PAW Patrol must come to the rescue when Sweetie plans to steal the Princess of Barkingburg's royal throne so that she can rule.