Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 15

Episodes
S4 Ep. 15 - Pups Chill Out / Pups Save Farmer Alex
The pups try to save frozen "puppy pops" from Roger's van after it gets stuck in a ditch during a heatwave. The Tour de Turbot is put in jeopardy when stampeding farm animals threaten the event.
S4 Ep. 14 - Pups Save The Runaway Kitties / Pups Save Tiny Marshall
The pups track down six floating kittens after they puffed up from Katie's super bubble bath. Marshall takes a nap after a game of pupball and dreams that he has been shrunk down to the size of an ant
S4 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Baby Octopus
A baby Octopus gets separated from its mother and sinks Cap'n Turbot's boat, the Flounder. Sea Patrol needs to save the day!
S4 Ep. 11 - Pups Save Big Hairy / Pups Save A Flying Kitty
The pups need to lure a big ape onto the PAW Patroller so they can return him to the jungle. A bird-watching adventure gets tricky for Marshall and Cap'n Turbot when they spot a kitten stuck in a tree
S4 Ep. 10 - Mission Paw: Pups Save The Royal Throne
The PAW Patrol must come to the rescue when Sweetie plans to steal the Princess of Barkingburg's royal throne so that she can rule.
S4 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Sleepwalking Bear / Pups Save Dude Ranch Danny
The pups need to get a sleepwalking bear from the Adventure Bay snow sculpture festival back home before he wakes up. Daring Danny X takes his horse off the trail and ends up on a wild ride.