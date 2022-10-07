Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 10

Episodes
S4 Ep. 10 - Mission Paw: Pups Save The Royal Throne
The PAW Patrol must come to the rescue when Sweetie plans to steal the Princess of Barkingburg's royal throne so that she can rule.
S4 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Sleepwalking Bear / Pups Save Dude Ranch Danny
The pups need to get a sleepwalking bear from the Adventure Bay snow sculpture festival back home before he wakes up. Daring Danny X takes his horse off the trail and ends up on a wild ride.
S4 Ep. 8 - Pups Save The Flying Food / Pups Save A Ferris Wheel
Mr. Porter's delivery drones are out of control, and now they are air-dropping food everywhere! Ryder uses the Air Patroller to rescue Adventure Bay's Ferris Wheel after Mayor Humdinger steals it.
S4 Ep. 7 - Mission Paw: Royally Spooked! / Pups Save Monkey-Dinger
The Princess of Barkingburg thinks she's seen a ghost and the PAW Patrol needs to get to the bottom of it. While on safari with Carlos and Tracker, Mayor Humdinger steals a magic mask from a temple.
S4 Ep. 6 - Pups Save Jake's Cake / Pups Save A Wild Ride
Ryder and the Pups need to help get an enormous surprise birthday ice cream cake up to Jake's cabin. Alex and Daring Danny X are snowboarding right for Risky Ridge and need help from the PAW Patrol.
S4 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Sleepover / Pups Save The Carnival
Farmer Al's animals go missing during a sleepover. Cornelius has escaped from the pig ride at the carnival, and the prizes have gone missing too!