Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 1
Cap'n Turbot's weather blimp is taken by Mayor Humdinger who plans ot use it to change the weather in Foggy Bottom. Mr. Porter's stove explodes right before the chilli cook-off.

S4 Ep. 18 - Pups Save A City Kitty / Pups Save A Cloud Surfer

Cali the cat gets lost in the woods during a sleepover at Everest's mountain cabin, Cap'n Turbot calls in the Air Patroller when strong winds thrust Daring Danny X into the air while kite-surfing.

S4 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Space Rock / Pups Save A Good Mayor

Everest gets trapped in a cave with the Turbots and a rock-like space alien. Mayor Goodway goes missing from a camping trip, which leads Mayor Humdinger to cause havoc in Adventure Bay.

S4 Ep. 16 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Shark / Pups Save The Pier

Hoping to have the whole of Adventure Beach to himself, Humdinger makes a robotic shark to scare everyone away. Francois sculpts a statue of himself using jelly, attracting hungry animals to the pier.

S4 Ep. 15 - Pups Chill Out / Pups Save Farmer Alex

The pups try to save frozen "puppy pops" from Roger's van after it gets stuck in a ditch during a heatwave. The Tour de Turbot is put in jeopardy when stampeding farm animals threaten the event.

S4 Ep. 14 - Pups Save The Runaway Kitties / Pups Save Tiny Marshall

The pups track down six floating kittens after they puffed up from Katie's super bubble bath. Marshall takes a nap after a game of pupball and dreams that he has been shrunk down to the size of an ant

S4 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Baby Octopus

A baby Octopus gets separated from its mother and sinks Cap'n Turbot's boat, the Flounder. Sea Patrol needs to save the day!

S4 Ep. 12 - Pups Party With Bats / Pups Save Sensei Yumi

Bats are drawn from their cave by DJ Rubble's new dance track.A windstorm interrupts Marshall's Pup-Fu training with Sensei Yumi, allowing him to use his Marshall arts skills in real life.

S4 Ep. 11 - Pups Save Big Hairy / Pups Save A Flying Kitty

The pups need to lure a big ape onto the PAW Patroller so they can return him to the jungle. A bird-watching adventure gets tricky for Marshall and Cap'n Turbot when they spot a kitten stuck in a tree

