Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 1

Episodes
S4 Ep. 1 - Pups Save A Blimp / Pups Save A Chili Cook-Out
Cap'n Turbot's weather blimp is taken by Mayor Humdinger who plans ot use it to change the weather in Foggy Bottom. Mr. Porter's stove explodes right before the chilli cook-off.
S4 Ep. 21 - Pups Save The Runaway Turtles / Pups Save The Shivering Sheep
Daring Danny X accidently drives off with turtle eggs that Cap'n Turbot had hoped to photograph while hatching. Farmer Al's sheep-shearing machine malfunctions and all his sheep run away.
S4 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mail / Pups Save A Frog Mayor
A mail truck gets stuck in mud, allowing a group of monkeys to make off with a present made by Tracker. Mayor Goodway turns into a frog!
S4 Ep. 19 - Sea Patrol: Pirate Pups To The Rescue
It's Pirate Pups to the rescue when Carlos and Tracker becomes stuck in a booby trap on a desert island while searching for buried treasure.