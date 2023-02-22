Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 1
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Cap'n Turbot's weather blimp is taken by Mayor Humdinger who plans ot use it to change the weather in Foggy Bottom. Mr. Porter's stove explodes right before the chilli cook-off.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder23 mins

S4 Ep. 1 - Pups Save A Blimp / Pups Save A Chili Cook-Out

Cap'n Turbot's weather blimp is taken by Mayor Humdinger who plans ot use it to change the weather in Foggy Bottom. Mr. Porter's stove explodes right before the chilli cook-off.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 21 - Pups Save The Runaway Turtles / Pups Save The Shivering Sheep

Daring Danny X accidently drives off with turtle eggs that Cap'n Turbot had hoped to photograph while hatching. Farmer Al's sheep-shearing machine malfunctions and all his sheep run away.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mail / Pups Save A Frog Mayor

A mail truck gets stuck in mud, allowing a group of monkeys to make off with a present made by Tracker. Mayor Goodway turns into a frog!

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 19 - Sea Patrol: Pirate Pups To The Rescue

It's Pirate Pups to the rescue when Carlos and Tracker becomes stuck in a booby trap on a desert island while searching for buried treasure.

image-placeholder22 mins

S4 Ep. 18 - Pups Save A City Kitty / Pups Save A Cloud Surfer

Cali the cat gets lost in the woods during a sleepover at Everest's mountain cabin, Cap'n Turbot calls in the Air Patroller when strong winds thrust Daring Danny X into the air while kite-surfing.

Season 4