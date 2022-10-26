Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 1

Episodes
S4 Ep. 1 - Pups Save A Blimp / Pups Save A Chili Cook-Out
Cap'n Turbot's weather blimp is taken by Mayor Humdinger who plans ot use it to change the weather in Foggy Bottom. Mr. Porter's stove explodes right before the chilli cook-off.
S4 Ep. 26 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis
PAW Patrol visit the mer-pups' undersea kingdom, but Sid Swashbuckle the Pirate and his first pup mate Arrby steal the giant pearl-making shell that gives Puplantis its magic.
S4 Ep. 25 - Pups Save Baby Humdinger / Pups Save A Pinata
During a trip to Adventure Bay, Tracker takes a nap and dreams that Mayor Humdinger has become a baby. Alex is heartbroken when his special birthday pinata mysteriously disappears.
S4 Ep. 24 - Pups Save Francois The Penguin / Pups Save Daring Danny's Hippo
Francois and a baby penguin get caught on the other side of a crevasse. Daring Danny wants a cool pet of his own, so he can't believe his luck when a stray baby hippo finds him.
S4 Ep. 23 - Pups Save Luke Stars / Pups Save Chicken Day
The pups come to the aid of pop star Luke Stars, who has gotten stuck on a ledge while traveling to Adventure Bay to sing in a concert with Katie. Mayor Goodway's chicken goes missing on Chicken Day!
S4 Ep. 22 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Frozen Flounder / Pups Save A Narwhal
Cap'n Turbot's boat gets frozen in the Arctic Ice. The pups use the Sea Patroller to help guide a lost narwhal back home.