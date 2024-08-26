Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S4 Ep. 24
G | Kids

Francois and a baby penguin get caught on the other side of a crevasse. Daring Danny wants a cool pet of his own, so he can't believe his luck when a stray baby hippo finds him.

Episodes
Episodes

22 mins

S4 Ep. 25 - Pups Save Baby Humdinger / Pups Save A Pinata

During a trip to Adventure Bay, Tracker takes a nap and dreams that Mayor Humdinger has become a baby. Alex is heartbroken when his special birthday pinata mysteriously disappears.

22 mins

22 mins

S4 Ep. 21 - Pups Save The Runaway Turtles / Pups Save The Shivering Sheep

Daring Danny X accidently drives off with turtle eggs that Cap'n Turbot had hoped to photograph while hatching. Farmer Al's sheep-shearing machine malfunctions and all his sheep run away.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mail / Pups Save A Frog Mayor

A mail truck gets stuck in mud, allowing a group of monkeys to make off with a present made by Tracker. Mayor Goodway turns into a frog!

22 mins

S4 Ep. 19 - Sea Patrol: Pirate Pups To The Rescue

It's Pirate Pups to the rescue when Carlos and Tracker becomes stuck in a booby trap on a desert island while searching for buried treasure.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 18 - Pups Save A City Kitty / Pups Save A Cloud Surfer

Cali the cat gets lost in the woods during a sleepover at Everest's mountain cabin, Cap'n Turbot calls in the Air Patroller when strong winds thrust Daring Danny X into the air while kite-surfing.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Space Rock / Pups Save A Good Mayor

Everest gets trapped in a cave with the Turbots and a rock-like space alien. Mayor Goodway goes missing from a camping trip, which leads Mayor Humdinger to cause havoc in Adventure Bay.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 16 - Sea Patrol: Pups Save A Shark / Pups Save The Pier

Hoping to have the whole of Adventure Beach to himself, Humdinger makes a robotic shark to scare everyone away. Francois sculpts a statue of himself using jelly, attracting hungry animals to the pier.

Season 4