Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 9

Episodes
S3 Ep. 17 - All Star Pups! / Pups Save Sports Day
It's monkey mayhem as the pups play kickball against Raimondo's team, until an eagle steals the ball. Summer sports day turns cold when the field becomes an ice rink thanks to Daring Danny X.
S3 Ep. 16 - Pups Bear-Ly Save Danny / Pups Save The Mayor's Tulips
Daring Danny X is at it again! This time he's stuck in a tree over a deep canyon and is pursued by hungry bears. Mayor Goodway's tulips are damaged prior to a contest, and sabotage is to blame.
S3 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Dragon / Pups Save The Three Little Pigs
A fantasy fire breathing dragon comes to life and won't let Ryder and pups into the Lookout! The Paw Patrol help three little pigs build new houses after theirs' mysteriously disappear.
S3 Ep. 8 - Pups Save Daring Danny X / Pups In A Fix
The Paw Patrol wows with a mid-air rescue when Daring Danny X attempts a jump over Rattle Snake Canyon! RoboDog’s wiring gets mixed up, and he goes on a fixing rampage around Adventure Bay!
S3 Ep. 15 - Tracker Joins The Pups!
A big-eared pup named Tracker surfaces just in time to save Carlos, who has fallen into a deep pit while trying to transport a huge relic from the jungle to the museum.
S3 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Robosaurus / Pups Save A Film Festival
When a Robotic Dino comes to life, the pups need to find him and bring him home. The pups are shooting their Film Festival entry but their hard work is halted by Daring Danny X's outrageous stunt.