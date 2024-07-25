Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 6

Episodes
S3 Ep. 21 - Parroting Pups / Merpups Save The Turbots
Rocky loses his voice and has trouble using his pup pack, but Matea the parrot has no problem doing it for him. A sea slug gets in the way of Cap'n Turbot's plan to take photos of magical merpups.
S3 Ep. 20 - Pups Get Skunked / Pups And A Whale Of A Tale
When Everest gets sprayed by a skunk, the pups delicately try to tell her she needs a bath! The pups put fly far north to help free a baby whale that's trapped under an ice sheet.
S3 Ep. 19 - Pups Get Growing / Pups Save A Space Toy
Fertilizer causes Yumi's crops to sprout huge veggies which must be corralled before they get out of control! The gang write a message in a farmer's field in order to communicate with space aliens.
S3 Ep. 18 - Pups In A Jam / Pups Save A Windsurfing Pig
It's the annual Jamboree Jamfest, but all of the fruit is carried off by ants! Zuma goes on a wacky water rescue after Cornelius the pig decides to go for a misguided ride on a windsurfing board.
S3 Ep. 17 - All Star Pups! / Pups Save Sports Day
It's monkey mayhem as the pups play kickball against Raimondo's team, until an eagle steals the ball. Summer sports day turns cold when the field becomes an ice rink thanks to Daring Danny X.
S3 Ep. 16 - Pups Bear-Ly Save Danny / Pups Save The Mayor's Tulips
Daring Danny X is at it again! This time he's stuck in a tree over a deep canyon and is pursued by hungry bears. Mayor Goodway's tulips are damaged prior to a contest, and sabotage is to blame.
S3 Ep. 13 - Pups Save Old Trusty / Pups Save A Pony
Ryder and the pups need to unplug Old Trusty the geyser to stop water sprouting up all over town. Priscilla the pony helps the Paw Patrol rescue their own vehicle after they help her out of a canyon.