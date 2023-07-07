Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Impressed by the Paw Patrol's rescues, Alex sets up his own mini-Patrol. The pups' boat ride with Cap'n Turbot is postponed when they must track down Alex's lost tooth.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - Pups Save Alex's Mini-Patrol / Pups Save A Lost Tooth

23 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Pups Save The Soccer Game / Pups Save A Lucky Collar

The pups are called in to compete in a soccer match against Mayor Humdinger's cheating Catastrophe Crew. Marshall receives a supposedly lucky collar that he thinks will help him in rescuing an owl.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A Goldrush / Pups Save The Paw Patroller

A grizzled old prospector discovers gold in Adventure Bay, and it's a bona fide gold rush! When Mayor Humdinger and the Catastrophe Crew try to steal the Paw Patroller, the chase becomes a rescue!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 1 - Pups Find A Genie / Pups Save A Tightrope Walker

Rubble is granted three wishes when he finds an old brass Jack in the Box with a genie inside! It's time to call the PAW Patrol when seagulls threaten to ruin Francois Turbot's tightrope-walking act!

Season 3