Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 4

Episodes
S3 Ep. 5 - Air Pups
When Volcano Island erupts, the pups must take to the sky in their new Air Patroller! Using their new flight suits, can they soar to the rescue of Cap'n Turbot, Francois and a family of monkeys"
S3 Ep. 4 - Pups Save Alex's Mini-Patrol / Pups Save A Lost Tooth
Impressed by the Paw Patrol's rescues, Alex sets up his own mini-Patrol. The pups' boat ride with Cap'n Turbot is postponed when they must track down Alex's lost tooth.
S3 Ep. 3 - Pups Save The Soccer Game / Pups Save A Lucky Collar
The pups are called in to compete in a soccer match against Mayor Humdinger's cheating Catastrophe Crew. Marshall receives a supposedly lucky collar that he thinks will help him in rescuing an owl.
S3 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A Goldrush / Pups Save The Paw Patroller
A grizzled old prospector discovers gold in Adventure Bay, and it's a bona fide gold rush! When Mayor Humdinger and the Catastrophe Crew try to steal the Paw Patroller, the chase becomes a rescue!
S3 Ep. 1 - Pups Find A Genie / Pups Save A Tightrope Walker
Rubble is granted three wishes when he finds an old brass Jack in the Box with a genie inside! It's time to call the PAW Patrol when seagulls threaten to ruin Francois Turbot's tightrope-walking act!
S3 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Floating Friends / Pups Save A Satellite
An anti-gravity ray from the aliens' impaired spaceship causes the people of Adventure Bay to float in mid-air. Next, the pups need to fix a satellite quickly or it may crash into Adventure Bay.