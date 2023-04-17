Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 26
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

An anti-gravity ray from the aliens' impaired spaceship causes the people of Adventure Bay to float in mid-air. Next, the pups need to fix a satellite quickly or it may crash into Adventure Bay.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Floating Friends / Pups Save A Satellite

An anti-gravity ray from the aliens' impaired spaceship causes the people of Adventure Bay to float in mid-air. Next, the pups need to fix a satellite quickly or it may crash into Adventure Bay.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 25 - Pups Raise The Paw Patroller / Pups Save The Crows

The pups must save their waterlogged 18-wheeler after Daring Danny X sinks it to the bottom of Adventure Bay. The Pups pair up with Alex when two crows start to steal objects from around the bay.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Giant Plant / Pups Get Stuck

Tracker's new plant Buddy the flytrap grows at an unexpected rate after being planted in an unsuitable area. Metal mayhem ensues when Marshall's Fire Truck becomes mysteriously magnetised.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 19 - Pups Get Growing / Pups Save A Space Toy

Fertilizer causes Yumi's crops to sprout huge veggies which must be corralled before they get out of control! The gang write a message in a farmer's field in order to communicate with space aliens.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 18 - Pups In A Jam / Pups Save A Windsurfing Pig

It's the annual Jamboree Jamfest, but all of the fruit is carried off by ants! Zuma goes on a wacky water rescue after Cornelius the pig decides to go for a misguided ride on a windsurfing board.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 17 - All Star Pups! / Pups Save Sports Day

It's monkey mayhem as the pups play kickball against Raimondo's team, until an eagle steals the ball. Summer sports day turns cold when the field becomes an ice rink thanks to Daring Danny X.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 16 - Pups Bear-Ly Save Danny / Pups Save The Mayor's Tulips

Daring Danny X is at it again! This time he's stuck in a tree over a deep canyon and is pursued by hungry bears. Mayor Goodway's tulips are damaged prior to a contest, and sabotage is to blame.

Season 3