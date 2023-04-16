Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 25

Episodes
S3 Ep. 25 - Pups Raise The Paw Patroller / Pups Save The Crows
The pups must save their waterlogged 18-wheeler after Daring Danny X sinks it to the bottom of Adventure Bay. The Pups pair up with Alex when two crows start to steal objects from around the bay.
S3 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Giant Plant / Pups Get Stuck
Tracker's new plant Buddy the flytrap grows at an unexpected rate after being planted in an unsuitable area. Metal mayhem ensues when Marshall's Fire Truck becomes mysteriously magnetised.
S3 Ep. 19 - Pups Get Growing / Pups Save A Space Toy
Fertilizer causes Yumi's crops to sprout huge veggies which must be corralled before they get out of control! The gang write a message in a farmer's field in order to communicate with space aliens.
S3 Ep. 18 - Pups In A Jam / Pups Save A Windsurfing Pig
It's the annual Jamboree Jamfest, but all of the fruit is carried off by ants! Zuma goes on a wacky water rescue after Cornelius the pig decides to go for a misguided ride on a windsurfing board.
S3 Ep. 17 - All Star Pups! / Pups Save Sports Day
It's monkey mayhem as the pups play kickball against Raimondo's team, until an eagle steals the ball. Summer sports day turns cold when the field becomes an ice rink thanks to Daring Danny X.
S3 Ep. 16 - Pups Bear-Ly Save Danny / Pups Save The Mayor's Tulips
Daring Danny X is at it again! This time he's stuck in a tree over a deep canyon and is pursued by hungry bears. Mayor Goodway's tulips are damaged prior to a contest, and sabotage is to blame.