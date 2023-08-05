Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 24
Tracker's new plant Buddy the flytrap grows at an unexpected rate after being planted in an unsuitable area. Metal mayhem ensues when Marshall's Fire Truck becomes mysteriously magnetised.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 23 - Pups Save The Gliding Turbots / Pups Save A Plane

Cap'n Turbot and Francois need rescuing when their hang glider breaks while doing research on Volcano Island. It's a double daring mid-air rescue as Mayor Goodway's first flying lesson goes sideways.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 22 - The Pups' Winter Wonder Show

The Adventure Bay Snow Show is in trouble when Mayor Humdinger escapes with the feature act: Cap'n Turbot's performing penguins. Can Tracker help to save the day so that the show can go on"

23 mins

S3 Ep. 21 - Parroting Pups / Merpups Save The Turbots

Rocky loses his voice and has trouble using his pup pack, but Matea the parrot has no problem doing it for him. A sea slug gets in the way of Cap'n Turbot's plan to take photos of magical merpups.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 20 - Pups Get Skunked / Pups And A Whale Of A Tale

When Everest gets sprayed by a skunk, the pups delicately try to tell her she needs a bath! The pups put fly far north to help free a baby whale that's trapped under an ice sheet.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 19 - Pups Get Growing / Pups Save A Space Toy

Fertilizer causes Yumi's crops to sprout huge veggies which must be corralled before they get out of control! The gang write a message in a farmer's field in order to communicate with space aliens.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 18 - Pups In A Jam / Pups Save A Windsurfing Pig

It's the annual Jamboree Jamfest, but all of the fruit is carried off by ants! Zuma goes on a wacky water rescue after Cornelius the pig decides to go for a misguided ride on a windsurfing board.

Season 3