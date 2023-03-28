Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 24

Episodes
S3 Ep. 25 - Pups Raise The Paw Patroller / Pups Save The Crows
The pups must save their waterlogged 18-wheeler after Daring Danny X sinks it to the bottom of Adventure Bay. The Pups pair up with Alex when two crows start to steal objects from around the bay.
S3 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Giant Plant / Pups Get Stuck
Tracker's new plant Buddy the flytrap grows at an unexpected rate after being planted in an unsuitable area. Metal mayhem ensues when Marshall's Fire Truck becomes mysteriously magnetised.
S3 Ep. 23 - Pups Save The Gliding Turbots / Pups Save A Plane
Cap'n Turbot and Francois need rescuing when their hang glider breaks while doing research on Volcano Island. It's a double daring mid-air rescue as Mayor Goodway's first flying lesson goes sideways.
S3 Ep. 22 - The Pups' Winter Wonder Show
The Adventure Bay Snow Show is in trouble when Mayor Humdinger escapes with the feature act: Cap'n Turbot's performing penguins. Can Tracker help to save the day so that the show can go on"
S3 Ep. 21 - Parroting Pups / Merpups Save The Turbots
Rocky loses his voice and has trouble using his pup pack, but Matea the parrot has no problem doing it for him. A sea slug gets in the way of Cap'n Turbot's plan to take photos of magical merpups.
S3 Ep. 20 - Pups Get Skunked / Pups And A Whale Of A Tale
When Everest gets sprayed by a skunk, the pups delicately try to tell her she needs a bath! The pups put fly far north to help free a baby whale that's trapped under an ice sheet.