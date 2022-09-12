Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 24

Episodes
S3 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Floating Friends / Pups Save A Satellite
An anti-gravity ray from the aliens' impaired spaceship causes the people of Adventure Bay to float in mid-air. Next, the pups need to fix a satellite quickly or it may crash into Adventure Bay.
S3 Ep. 25 - Pups Raise The Paw Patroller / Pups Save The Crows
The pups must save their waterlogged 18-wheeler after Daring Danny X sinks it to the bottom of Adventure Bay. The Pups pair up with Alex when two crows start to steal objects from around the bay.
S3 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Giant Plant / Pups Get Stuck
Tracker's new plant Buddy the flytrap grows at an unexpected rate after being planted in an unsuitable area. Metal mayhem ensues when Marshall's Fire Truck becomes mysteriously magnetised.