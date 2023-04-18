Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 21

Episodes
S3 Ep. 21 - Parroting Pups / Merpups Save The Turbots
Rocky loses his voice and has trouble using his pup pack, but Matea the parrot has no problem doing it for him. A sea slug gets in the way of Cap'n Turbot's plan to take photos of magical merpups.
S3 Ep. 20 - Pups Get Skunked / Pups And A Whale Of A Tale
When Everest gets sprayed by a skunk, the pups delicately try to tell her she needs a bath! The pups put fly far north to help free a baby whale that's trapped under an ice sheet.
S3 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Floating Friends / Pups Save A Satellite
An anti-gravity ray from the aliens' impaired spaceship causes the people of Adventure Bay to float in mid-air. Next, the pups need to fix a satellite quickly or it may crash into Adventure Bay.
S3 Ep. 25 - Pups Raise The Paw Patroller / Pups Save The Crows
The pups must save their waterlogged 18-wheeler after Daring Danny X sinks it to the bottom of Adventure Bay. The Pups pair up with Alex when two crows start to steal objects from around the bay.
S3 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Giant Plant / Pups Get Stuck
Tracker's new plant Buddy the flytrap grows at an unexpected rate after being planted in an unsuitable area. Metal mayhem ensues when Marshall's Fire Truck becomes mysteriously magnetised.
S3 Ep. 19 - Pups Get Growing / Pups Save A Space Toy
Fertilizer causes Yumi's crops to sprout huge veggies which must be corralled before they get out of control! The gang write a message in a farmer's field in order to communicate with space aliens.